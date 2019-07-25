The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – July 25, 2019

By Leave a Comment

Mountain View Funeral Home: Gwen Anderson; Sammy David; Phyllis Fontana; Vivian Hofto; Peyton Malakai Mayoyo; Michael G. Mitchell; Stephany Lynn Nixon-Ahnert; Pauline Ada Sorbello; Russell I. Wold; Matthew Alan Yablon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *