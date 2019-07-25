First FlashVote Survey a Success

Thanks to all those who participated in our first FlashVote survey on July 7-8 which asked for feedback on the Village at Chambers Bay.

A total of 171 people participated in the three-question survey, which asked about the kinds of businesses they visited in the Village at Chambers Bay as well as how they felt about issues such as parking and the area’s mix of uses.

Overall, 65 percent of those responding indicated they liked the Village at Chambers Bay’s blend of living and retail spaces, although many of the open ended responses indicated that people believe parking is an issue. There was also lots of input on the types of new businesses survey participants would like to see added in the future. You can view the entire results here.

Be sure to register for FlashVote so that you can voice your opinion in future surveys.