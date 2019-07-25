Bonds to be issued for construction of new South Sound 911 Communications Center

The Pierce County Council authorized issuance of limited tax general obligation bonds sufficient to generate $65,000,000, for the construction of the South Sound 911 Public Safety Communications Center at 3580 Pacific Ave. Ordinance 2019-46, which authorizes the bond issuance, passed with a 5-0 Council vote.

“The development and construction of the new Public Safety Communications Center was approved by voters in 2011 and I am thrilled that all partners are delivering on that call to action. Our focus must always be the safety of the public. This facility will ensure access to state-of-the-art communications services,” said Chair Doug Richardson, Pierce County Council.

This action taken by the Council comes as part of a series of legislative steps taken to assist moving the construction of the South Sound 911 Public Safety Communications Center forward. Those actions included:

Adoption of Resolution 2019-66 expressing the Council’s intent to authorize the issuance of limited tax general obligation bonds amounting to $65,000,000.

Adoption of Resolution 2019-81 approving an Interlocal Agreement with City of Tacoma, City of Lakewood, City of Fife, City of Puyallup, and West Pierce Fire & Rescue regarding South Sound 911 that collectively approved the transition of South Sound 911 from an Interlocal Agency to a Public Authority chartered by the City of Tacoma.

Resolution designating County representatives on the South Sound 911 Board.

Adoption of Ordinance 2019-47 authorizing execution of an Interlocal Agreement with South Sound 911 Public Authority for long-term funding of emergency communications and services.

Adoption of Resolution 2019-90 approving the Public Safety Communications Center Financing Agreement and approving the Ground Lease Agreement for the property at 3580 Pacific Avenue.

The Public Safety Communications Center project also includes capital improvements to upgrade the existing South 35th Street Communications Center to make it a back-up facility to the new Public Safety Communications Center building. A construction schedule for the new facility and upgrades to the existing building can be found here.