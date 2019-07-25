Bates Technical College update, July 25

Our Information Technology department remains dedicated to getting our computer programs and systems up and running.

As we know, last week a third party interfered with our internal servers. During this interference, the third party installed what is known as “malware” within our system, disabling college servers. When this happened, the college employed the services of experts in cyber intrusions to help analyze the situation and explore options for system and file recovery.

As an institution, we realize the severity and impact this is having on our students and employees. Current priorities are to enable regular functionality, beginning with connectivity and the security of our network.

At this time, we still do not know the extent of the intrusion and are currently working to learn more about the impact. Please know this is a temporary situation, and our IT team is working around the clock to fix the technical issues and to best protect the information of our students, employees, and constituents. We are consulting with local, state and federal law enforcement to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

Please note, there has been no direct communication between the college and those who infiltrated our system. Any report of requests for ransom are unverified.

The college is still holding information sessions for prospective students and new student orientations. You can find more details about these events at CalendarWiz.com/BTC . You can also call 253-680-7002 for more information about how to register for fall quarter.

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.