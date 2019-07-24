Work to add capacity at Point Defiance Ferry Terminal starts end of July

TACOMA – Ferry customers who use the Point Defiance Terminal can look forward to a smooth roadway and double the holding lane capacity with an improvement project starting this month. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repave a section of North Pearl Street/State Route 163 near Point Defiance Landing starting as early as Monday, July 29.

This work will repair the roadway surface between North 54th Street and the ferry terminal, expand the ferry holding lanes from two lanes to four, and install upgrades to the tolling communication system for Washington State Ferries.

What this means for travelers:

Overnight, flaggers will direct one-way alternating traffic between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each Sunday through Thursday;

While the Point Defiance/Tahlequah ferry route is in operation, access to the tollbooth will not be restricted, and flaggers will give priority to offloading ferry traffic;

No effect on ferry operations or schedule;

No lane closures are scheduled during daytime hours.

This work is expected to be completed in fall 2019. Travelers can find the latest ferry schedule on the Washington State Ferries webpage.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.