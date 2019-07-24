U.P. Mayor Keel Elected AWC Secretary

At its annual conference in June, the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) elected University Place Mayor Kent Keel as the organization’s secretary. Per AWC’s by-laws, Keel will serve in the role for one year before assuming the vice presidency. He will become president of the group in 2021.

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch and with regulatory agencies. The organization provides advocacy, education and services, including research and training.