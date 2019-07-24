Register for National Night Out Caravan Visits by Friday

If your neighborhood is planning an event in conjunction with U.P.’s National Night Out festivities on Tuesday, Aug. 6, remember to register with the City by Friday, July 26 if you’d like a visit from the Public Safety Caravan.

Call 253.798.3141 to make sure your event is on the schedule of stops made by public safety personnel, City Council members and City staff who head out in patrol cars, fire engines and medic units. Although the caravans cannot commit to visiting any neighborhood event at a specific time, every effort is made to reach all pre-registered group events by 8 p.m.

The evening’s activities will kick off at 4 p.m. with the Public Safety Open House at the Civic Building. The Public Safety Open House is designed to give all residents of U.P. an opportunity to participate in National Night Out events, even if their neighborhoods are not hosting a specific gathering. Meet U.P.’s new Police Chief Greg Premo and all the other professionals who work to keep our community safe, including members of the Pierce County Motorcycle, Dive, Marine Services and SWAT teams. Deputy Theron Hardesty and his dog, the newest member of Pierce County’s K9 team, will also be on hand, as will members of West Pierce Fire & Rescue with their big rigs and life-saving equipment.

U.P. is regularly recognized across the nation for its outstanding turnout for National Night Out activities. Sign up today and make sure 2019 is another record year for our community.