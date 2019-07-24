Lakewood history topic of open house Thursday

The city of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department and Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board are hosting an open house with featured presenters Northwest Vernacular, Inc. and the Lakewood Historical Society at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Join us Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. and hear two feature presentations:

Learn about the “History of Lakewood” from Kris Kauffman, Lakewood Historical Society director and a water resource engineer.

Next, hear about “The benefits of historic preservation” from Northwest Vernacular representatives.

Before and after the presentations meet with members of the Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board (LHAB), take a survey and share your ideas about preserving Lakewood’s unique history.

Questions? Please contact Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager, cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us or 253-983-7839.