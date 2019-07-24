Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County Launches Christmas in July Adoption Event

The summer season has brought the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s cattery from pretty much full to uncomfortably teetering at capacity.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, which shelters nearly 10,000 animals every year, is hoping a Christmas in July Adult Cat Adoption event will help free up some much needed space in the already at capacity Center Street location.

“For a number of reasons, July is generally our busiest month of the year. This is most often due to holiday fireworks causing stressed cats to escape or become unsettled, the natural breeding cycle of cats being in full swing, and higher temperatures resulting in concerned citizens bringing more stray cats into the cooler shelter environment,” Robert Jones, Humane Society Operations Director said.

All adult (older than six months) cat adoption fees are 25% off for the remainder of July. The event has already generated some success with adult cats, including Meekah – the shelter’s face for the event, finding their forever homes but the battle for space is constant as new furry visitors come in daily.

To view all adoptable animals at the Humane Society, please visit: www.thehumanesociety.org.

