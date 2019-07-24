Heather Moss confirmed as new Human Services director

Following a 5-1 vote, Heather Moss has been confirmed by the Pierce County Council as the County’s Director of Human Services.

Moss joins the County from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, where she served as deputy secretary. Previously, Moss was the director of the Washington State Department of Early Learning.

In her new role, Moss will be responsible for managing the County’s array of services for the most vulnerable members of the community, including older adults, disabled individuals, people experiencing homelessness, children and veterans. The Human Services department administers funds for programs that include Early Childhood Education and Assistance (ECEAP), transportation, housing, energy assistance, youth violence prevention services, and many more.

“The mission of our Human Services department is vital work and it requires a talented and compassionate leader,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “I’m delighted that we have found such a person in Heather Moss. Heather has an impressive combination of experience and skills that make her an ideal person to lead Human Services as their new director. She brings both the heart and the head to this work!”

Earlier in her career, Moss served as an executive policy analyst with the Washington State Office of Financial Management.

Moss earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Washington Graduate School of Public Affairs. Fluent in Spanish, Moss graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a minor in Spanish.

An active community volunteer, Moss is a trustee of Bates Technical College and has served in various volunteer roles with the Thea Foss Waterway Authority, Metro Parks Tacoma, Read2Me and Catholic Community Services.