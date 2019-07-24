Fun with Broadway Musicals in Lakewood

John Munn, the artistic managing director of Lakewood Playhouse posted a fun query the other night. He asked people to take a famous musical title and change one letter to alter the name and the plot of the production. I posted several. Looking back at all the variations is almost a giggle fest. Some stretched the rules a little bit, but it was all in good fun.

John Munn, the artistic managing director of Lakewood Playhouse posted a fun query the other night.

Here were some of the responses:

THE BOOK OF MORMON to The Look of Mormon

SWEET CHARITY to Sweet Clarity

MAME to Mime

RENT to Rant . . . or Runt . . . or Lent

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE to The Pilates of Penzance

AMERICAN IDIOT to American Idiom

THE WEDDING SINGER to The Welding Singer . . . or The Wedding Sinner

ROCK OF AGES to Sock of Ages

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Putnam County Spilling Bee

EVITA to Evite

DAMN YANKEES to Damp Yankees

GUYS AND DOLLS to Gays and Dolls

TOOTSIE to Footsie

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN to Annie Pet Your Gun . . . or Annie Get Your Gin

KISS ME, KATE to Kiss Me, Mate

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR to Lame Time, Next Year

JEKYLL AND HIDE to Jekyll and Hype

THE JERSEY BOYS to The Jersey Goys

FLOWER DRUM SONG to Flower Rump Song

TAMING OF THE SHREW to Taming of the Shrek

TWELVTH NIGHT to Twelfth Fight

ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER to On a Clear Day You Can Pee Forever

PAINT YOUR WAGON to Taint your Wagon

ANISTASIA to Klanistasia

THE SOUND OF MUSIC to The Pound of Music

ANYTHING GOES to Anything Toes

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Crying

MAN OF LA MANCHA to Man of La Muncha

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Little Ihop of Horrors

There were over two hundred comments, so people seemed to be enjoying themselves.

John Munn is not all fun and games, but it’s nice to take a break every once in a while and laugh. Lakewood Playhouse is nearing the end of a fundraising drive, so they can start off the 2019-2020 season (their 81st!). The new season will give us two musicals to enjoy: Heathers and Ragtime. Heathers was first a film and Ragtime was first a book and then a film. I look forward to seeing them both. You can make a donation or purchase season tickets (and soon individual tickets) by visiting the website – lakewoodplayhouse.org/