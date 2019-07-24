Bates: College update, July 24

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to recover from last week’s cyber event.

If students have already registered for fall quarter, no additional actions are needed. Employee payroll, class grades, transcripts, etc. are not affected by this cyber intrusion.

Our IT department is working diligently to bring everything back online and restore our website and other affected services.

Please note that if you emailed an employee last week, you should follow up with them as they likely did not receive your email.

Thank you for your patience.

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account.

