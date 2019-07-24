Alwyn Jacobus Wessels Joins Weichert

Lakewood, WA – Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties is proud to announce Alwyn Jacobus Wessels has joined their Lakewood office. Wessels joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, located at 9124 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Suite 105, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Cherie Filoteo at 253-444-4059 or CFILOTEO@WEICHERTPREMIER.NET.