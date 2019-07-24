62nd AW celebrates 20 years of C-17 Globemaster III missions

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing is hosting a C-17 Globemaster III Rededication Ceremony at Hangar 4 on McChord Field at 10 a.m., July 26.

The ceremony is to honor the 20th anniversary of the first C-17 that was delivered to the 62nd AW, which is still assigned and missions out of McChord Field. Colonel Scovill Currin, 62nd AW commander, will rededicate the aircraft to the base during the ceremony.

The aircraft will be on display, along with other vehicles and equipment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 8th Airlift Squadron will also participate in an airdrop demonstration with the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne).