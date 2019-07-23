New Innovative Care Center and New Independent Living Apartments Opening in N. Tacoma

Submitted by Christine Hall – Franke Tobey Jones.

Tacoma – Franke Tobey Jones is celebrating the addition of two new residential buildings at its scenic North Tacoma campus. The public is invited to an open house July 27 to explore the new two-story Care Center and brand-new Bristol View independent living apartments.

The open house runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes tours, refreshments and live music.

Both residential buildings are set to open this summer. Reservations are being accepted from future residents.

Care Center includes innovative spaces, processes

The Care Center’s first floor will be home to 28 memory care residents. Designed for people experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia, the memory care center has mostly private suites with full bathrooms.

Long-term skilled nursing residents will live on the Care Center’s second floor in 41 private suites.

New Innovate Care Center at Franke Tobey Jones

Innovations at the Care Center include a new way to dispense medications. Each resident’s medicine will be kept in a locked cabinet in their room. And to encourage communication, the building includes secure outdoor patios and gathering spaces for families and staff to interact.

“The home-like setting at our new Care Center creates a place for people to enjoy life with great activities, wonderful food and interaction with others,” said Michelle Olafson, director of Accommodations and Resident Relations.

“The Campaign for Franke Tobey Jones: Historic past~Innovative future has successfully raised about $2.5 M from generous donors who support our not-for-profit vision of the new Care Center and want to help make care more accessible to more seniors,” says Kelly Merry, FTJ Director of Philanthropy. “We are inspired by this outpouring of support from the Tacoma community.”

Bristol View Apartments offer views, spacious living

The new Bristol View Apartments building has 16 residences. Most of the apartments have Puget Sound views while the others have views of the historic Franke Tobey Jones campus and Tudor-style buildings.

New Bristol View Apartments at Franke Tobey Jones

Residents can cook in their own gourmet kitchens or socialize with neighbors in the restaurant-style dining area. The apartments’ modern floor plans include a spacious living/dining room with gas fireplace and balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and dual bathroom sinks, all with high-end finishes. Small pets are allowed.

Nearly half of the Bristol View Apartments have been sold.

Franke Tobey Jones is a not-for-profit organization that has provided senior residential services and care since 1924. It’s in a peaceful neighborhood, just minutes from Point Defiance Park, Point Ruston, walking trails, museums, the Tacoma waterfront and more.

For more information, floor plans, pricing and open house, visit www.franketobeyjones.com or call 253-752-6621.