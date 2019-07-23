Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board Open House

The city of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department and Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board are hosting an open house (Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers) with featured presenters Northwest Vernacular, Inc. and the Lakewood Historical Society. Come enjoy two feature presentations:

Learn about the “History of Lakewood” from Kris Kauffman, Lakewood Historical Society director and a water resource engineer.

Next, hear about “The benefits of historic preservation” from Northwest Vernacular representatives.Before and after the presentations meet with members of the Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board (LHAB), take a survey and share your ideas about preserving Lakewood’s unique history.

Questions? Please contact Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager, cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us or call 253.983.7839.