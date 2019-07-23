Free Summer Concert Thursday at the Pavilion in Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park

Did you miss our July 18 free summer concert? Not to worry, you have five more opportunities to join us for this live music series at our Pavilion at the Park.

Are you a Beatles fan? Then you don’t want to miss the show this Thursday where The Lonely Hearts Club – a Beatles tribute band – will perform all the Fab Four’s hits.

We hope you’ll join us every Thursday night through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park for this all ages event that is sure to have you off your feet dancing in the grass.

Bring a chair, picnic dinner and blanket and enjoy the live entertainment.

We’ll also have handcrafted ice cream from Bliss Small Batch Creamery and fried wings (honey bbq, buffalo and plain) from Stina’s Catering/Wings-N-Things for purchase.

Concerts are Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

See who’s playing:

July 25: The Lonely Hearts Club (Beatles tribute)

The Lonely Hearts Club (Beatles tribute) Aug. 1: Dakota Poorman (Country)

Dakota Poorman (Country) Aug. 8: Stay Grounded Band (Reggae)

Stay Grounded Band (Reggae) Aug. 15: Justin Young Sax (Jazz)

Justin Young Sax (Jazz) Aug. 22: Candy Shoppe (Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance, Pop)