Construction in Hilltop and Stadium District during the week of July 22

In Hilltop, crews will continue working on utilities at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th Street intersection and on MLK Jr. Way from S. 16th Street to S. 18th Street. The contractor continues to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 8th Street to S. 10th Street.

In the Stadium District, the contractor will move back to the south side the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection to do stormwater work, as early as Monday, July 22. For the traction power substation on Stadium Way, crews will continue building a drainage system on the hillside. In addition, the contractor plans to install more rail on Stadium Way in between Division Avenue and S. 4th Street.