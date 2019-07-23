Bates Technical College Update, Tuesday, July 23

Bates Technical College is in the process of recovering from a cyber intrusion from a third party who disabled our computer information systems overnight, July 16-17.

The college is committed to ensuring that our students and employees and other members of the college community are kept informed as college staff and others get us up and running again.

We are operating on a normal basis. We are enrolling for fall quarter, and our current students are continuing to receive hands-on learning in workshops, labs, online and through lecture.

You are encouraged to visit this site regularly for updates.

Update Tuesday, July 23

The college is making progress on restoring systems. The college website, BatesTech.edu, is running with limited information at this point. You can find links to apply for scholarships, register for classes, the student portal, employee intranet, and college calendar.

For employees, an intranet is available to find forms and other college information. The SCAN (long distance) codes are working.

Fire panels and fire pull stations have not been impacted by this incident.

The Financial Aid Office is open and able to accept all forms in hard copies. While the office is temporarily unable to make copies or print forms, students can use the South Campus or Downtown Campus libraries to print forms or make copies. We apologize for any delays in summer quarter refunds. We are currently working on remedying the situation. If you have any questions, please call 253.680.7020. We are unaware of any issues with BankMobile at this time.

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.