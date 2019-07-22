Statewide Flag Lowering for Justice Stevens

Pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in memory of Retired Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Paul Stevens. Retired Associate Justice Stevens passed away on July 16 from complications of a stroke at the age of 99.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens will lie in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday, July 22. The public is invited to pay respects from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private ceremony at the Supreme Court will begin at 9:30 a.m. A private funeral service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 23.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.