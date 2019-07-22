‘Renew Active’ by United Healthcare Now Accepted at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center in Fircrest

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Gentle Yoga Coach.

New! The “Renew Active” Fitness benefit will be accepted for full class payment at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center in Fircrest for their Gentle Hatha Yoga Classes beginning in July, 2019. United Healthcare now offers this fitness benefit in many of their Medicare Supplemental Plans. They are expanding this program in the West.

Check with your Medical Insurance to see if you have a “fitness benefit”. Many of the popular fitness plans allow “portability”; you can use the plan at your local gym and still participate in community based classes.

The Roy H. Murphy Community Center is located in Fircrest Park. They currently accept the SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit fitness plans. These classes are open to residents of Fircrest, University Place, Lakewood, Tacoma, and surrounding communities. Join Us!