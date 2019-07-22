Curran Orchard 2019 Summer Events

Submitted by CORE.

Curran Apple Orchard Park 2019 Summer Concert Series!

Get set to rock and roll during the Curran Apple Orchard Park’s 2019 Summer Concerts!

All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from one of our local food vendors. (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

July 25 Courage – America’s First Corps Band

Enjoy outstanding rock and roll performed by “Courage” from

JBLM! Courage is the America’s First Corps rock band from the 56th Army Band. Their support for our community has been rock steady for many years. Come out and support our soldiers. The Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck will be serving up American comfort food, including gourmet grilled cheese and burgers. Be sure to bring your appetite and your friends.

Aug 8 Rock N’ Roll Magic will perform hits spanning the 50s, 60s, 70s, classic rock and roll, Motown, and some country too. This five-member group has a musical vocabulary of hundreds of the most iconic popular dance hits from the history of Rock N’ Roll. R N’ R Magic hails from our own community and can’t wait to play for you. Boss Mama’s Kitchen will be there too. This food truck offers some delicious comfort food, including gourmet grilled cheese and burgers.

Thanks to CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts volunteer group) for sponsoring these concerts which are located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com

*In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to the Curtis High School Cafeteria located at 8425 40th St. West, University Place.

Save the Date!

Thurs, Aug 22 UP FOR ARTS

CHILI COOK OFF AND CONCERT FUNDRAISER! UP Police vs. West Pierce Fire and Rescue! Who will be crowned the Chili Champion??

Don’t miss this fun event pitting the UP Police against West Pierce Fire and Rescue to determine who makes the best chili!

5pm-6:45pm Chili serving begins at United Church (3912 Grandview Drive W)

6:30pm-8pm Concert by the “Neon Mustangs” at the Curran Apple Orchard next door (Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!)

Tickets are available online at www.upforarts.org or at the event…but don’t delay, tickets are limited! Tickets are $40 (kids 5 and under free)

All proceeds go towards the “Forever Friends” sculpture for the Curran Apple Orchard Park.

Sunday, Aug 25 Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze – FREE!

Noon-4pm 3920 Grandview Drive W

www.curranappleorchard.org