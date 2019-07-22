Community Presentation Now Available Online

Over the past month, Fire Chief Jim Sharp has been presenting to local community groups about the current status of West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the three funding measures on the August 6th ballot and how that affects the community. The support for this presentation has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated! WPFR is asking you to help spread the word.

On August 6th, three funding measures will be on the ballot for West Pierce Fire & Rescue. Propositions 1 is the Maintenance & Operations levy, which is a replacement of the current expiring levy. Propositions 2 and 3 return the EMS and Regular levies to their statutorily authorized rates. These measures fund approximately 85 percent of the WPFR’s operating budget and are critical to maintaining effective service delivery, especially as call volume continues to increase.

The community presentation is available online at www.westpierce.org/vote and we encourage all Lakewood and University Place residents to learn more.

