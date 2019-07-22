Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair Volunteers Needed

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

The Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair will be held at Clover Park High School on Saturday, August 3rd. The event is held for kids on free and reduced lunch that attend schools in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts.

There will be school supplies, new and good used clothing, hygiene products, bike helmets by West Pierce, haircuts by Clover Park Technical College and other dedicated volunteers, good used books and toys, and a hot dog lunch.

We are looking for volunteers for the event. Friday the 2nd we need volunteers to load at the Caring for Kids Center, 14721 Murray Road at 7:30 A.M. At 8:00 A.M. we need volunteers at Clover Park High School to start the set up for Saturday.

On Saturday we need volunteers to be at Clover Park at 7:30 A.M. Even though the start time is advertised at 9:00 A.M., we will open the doors as soon as we have volunteers at all of the areas to help the families. Questions carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777