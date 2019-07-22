Bates Technical College update, July 22

Bates Technical College is in the process of recovering from a cyber intrusion from a third party who disabled our computer information systems overnight, July 16-17.

The college is committed to ensuring that our students and employees and other members of the college community are kept informed as college staff and others get us up and running again.

We are operating on a normal basis. We are enrolling for fall quarter, and our current students are continuing to receive hands-on learning in workshops, labs, online and through lecture.

Update #1: July 22, 2019

President Zhou held information sessions at Downtown and South Campuses today to update employees and students on the current situation. You can read the frequently asked questions handout below.

The college continues to work with authorities to investigate what happened. This will be a lengthy process, and we do not have many details or information to share at this point.

Key information:

Our 10-person Information Technology Department worked tirelessly throughout the weekend to examine 300 of our 3,000 computer systems. Right now, many employees have access to their email and the internet. Students will gain access sometime this week. Thank you, IT department!

As mentioned above, the college is open for business. We are still registering students for fall quarter, students can still apply for scholarships (see below), online learning via Canvas remains available and does not appear to be affected by the intrusion, and we have a microsite, BatesTech.edu that we will use to provide information.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will I have access to the Internet and my college email?

Currently, IT department staff is running antivirus software on each computer station. This will take a few days, but when this big task is done, users can log onto the Internet. Email will be up and running hopefully this week.

Please do not use college WiFi at this time.

What about my online class?

Canvas is still operational. Please communicate with your instructor(s) on how to submit your homework and assignments. You can take online tests on your local library computer, or go to Central/Mohler Campus. To access Canvas, go to: bates.instructure.com .

How can I print, copy or scan items?

The libraries at Downtown and South Campus have printers that function as copiers/scanners. Central/Mohler Campus has the ability to print, copy and scan. Our IT department is working on a fix to get additional printers/copiers running.

How does this affect financial aid?

Please contact the Financial Aid department at 253-680-7020.

What about scholarships?

The link to the scholarship website is operational and is batesfoundation.awardspring.com . The scholarship deadline has been extended to Friday, Aug. 2 . Upload requirements have been suspended. Please contact ldreier@batestech.edu or 253-680-7160 with any questions.

Will you provide identity theft or credit monitoring services?

The college intends to fulfill all of its obligations to students and employees, which would be determined by the circumstances once they are fully understood. It is always a good idea to change your passwords, if you are concerned. We also recommend that people watch for unusual activity on their bank statements.

Is my personal information safe?

At this time, we do not know the extent of the intrusion and are currently working to learn more about the impact. We take data security very seriously, and we are consulting with local, state and federal officials to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Our top priority is to get our systems in working order for our students, and that the security and privacy of our students and employees is protected.

Is student data compromised?

Student data in the student management system is housed off site and appears to be unaffected at this point. We plan to access that data offsite until we restore the connection. At this time, we do not know the extent of the intrusion and are currently working to learn more about the impact. We take data security very seriously, and we are consulting with local, state and federal officials to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Our top priority is to get our systems in working order for our students, and that the security and privacy of our students and employees is protected.

What can I do to protect myself?

It is always a good idea to change all of the passwords you have used on the college network, including personal passwords. Please choose a secure password, misspell common words, and use characters and numbers.

What happened?

Sometime during the night of Tuesday, July 16 or early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17, a third party compromised our servers. This cyber intrusion interfered and disabled our information system, affecting our website, email and servers. Immediately, college staff mobilized to investigate the situation.

How did this happen?

We spend a lot on technical controls, antivirus and security software for our information system, network and wireless network. Phishing is a cheap and easy way to break into a college system, as it only takes one person to click on a link and inadvertently download something dangerous. While we do not yet know how the third party infiltrated our servers, phishing is one possibility. This is why we are going to step up our cybersecurity education for employees.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.