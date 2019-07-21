Steilacoom Town Administrator July 19 report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 6, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – August 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.

The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station:

Town staff installed an electric vehicle charging station in the Lafayette/Wilkes Street parking lot (207 Wilkes Street). The charging station is operational and costs $1.50/hour. Parking fees are waived for electric vehicles using the charging station.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues July 24 with Joey Jewell, a Frank Sinatra Tribute. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Girl Scout Troup 45261 Community Assessment:

In September, Girl Scout Troup 45261 will be performing an assessment of community needs. Based upon their findings, the girls will divide into 3-4 person teams to focus on these issues. If asked, please take the time to meet with the Troop and provide your opinion.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared streets and equipment for the annual crack sealing program; swept and blew sidewalks and streets; cleared a plugged storm drain in the 800 block of Rowell Street; cut brush and vegetation along rights-of-way; inspected the road paving on Worthington Street west of Roe Street; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Next week, the crew begins our annual crack sealing program. Please use additional caution when driving within the vicinity of this operation.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of pilings and laggings to be used in the construction of the retaining walls and prepared the edges for curbing installation.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an area-wide power outage on Thursday caused by a vehicle vs pole accident in the Tacoma transmission system leading to the substation which feeds the Town. Power was out for approximately an hour. After the outage, the crew responded to localized issues. Additionally, the crew lowered a 4” conduit on Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with the ongoing project; disconnected a residential service in the 2800 block of Marietta Street for a panel upgrade; assisted the Water crew with relocating a service on Powell Street; continued working on the 1st Street project; assisted with replacing the flag pole at the Public Safety building; performed an unusually high number of utility service locates; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew lowering the conduit on Steilacoom Boulevard; inspected a water line repair in the 900 block of First Street; completed installation of a new water service in the 900 block of Powell Street; inspected a side-sewer repair in the 2700 block of Natalie Lane; installed two new water meters in the Birch Hill Estates plat; responded to a telemetry malfunction related to the power outage; repaired a water main in the 2400 block of Maple Lane caused by tree roots; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted a contractor repairing the flag pole at Public Safety; repaired picnic tables at Sunnyside Beach that were damaged by vandals; set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; prepare for the upcoming Kiwanis project for reroofing the Sugar Shack; installed fresh beauty bark at various locations; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.