Bates: Update from President Lin Zhou

Sometime during the night of Tuesday, July 16 or early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17, a third party compromised our servers. This cyber intrusion interfered and disabled our information system, affecting our website, email and servers.

Immediately, college staff mobilized to investigate and mitigate the situation. At this time, we do not know the extent of the intrusion and are currently working to learn more about the impact. We take data security very seriously, and we are consulting with local, state and federal law enforcement to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Our top priority is to get our systems in working order for our students, and that the security and privacy of our students and employees is protected.

The college is open, and we will continue to operate on a normal schedule. Online classes using Canvas are not affected, and faculty are using this opportunity to provide more hands-on learning experiences, lecture or lab work. Student Services, including registration, financial aid and other departments are still operating, though some resources may not be available. Please stay tuned for Frequently Asked Questions for additional details.

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account.

We are heartened by the support we have received from our community, and we want to thank them for their help and contributions.

Please know this is a temporary situation, and we are working as quickly as possible and around the clock to fix the technical issues and ensure student and employee information is safe and protected.

