Smokejumpers relive the miracle of Higgins Ridge in 1961

Eleven smokejumpers from 1961 – including James Van Vleck of Steilacoom – who were trapped in a forest fire before a daring helicopter rescue saved them from a tragic end, relived the Higgins Ridge fire during a public event on June 29th at the National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula, Montana.

In all, 20 smokejumpers survived the hellish scramble up an Idaho mountainside after the fire exploded around them in the afternoon of Aug. 4, 1961. The pilot of a tiny Bell helicopter from Johnson Flying Service in Missoula carried the men to safety three or four at a time, some of the survivors clinging to the skids in fierce winds. No lives were lost in the fire.

“This is an amazing story which has virtually been hidden from history,” Museum director Lisa Tate said. “The Museum had 11 of the remaining 13 smokejumpers and the helicopter pilot who came to Missoula to document and share their experience.”

Van Vleck jumped for that single year of 1961, and then went on to pilot helicopters and other aircraft in a long and distinguished career in the Army. As a pilot, he was asked about the helicopter pilot that rescued them, Rod Snider, and Snider’s amazing rescue. “That Bell helicopter Snider piloted didn’t have much power. I would have hesitated even flyin’ a Huey in there. I really don’t know how he did it. He did something that couldn’t be done.”

The dramatic Higgins Ridge rescue happened against the backdrop of the Mann Gulch fire, which only 12 years earlier had claimed 13 firefighters on a mountain north of Helena, MT, and remained a painful memory for all smokejumpers and Forest Service employees. By comparison, the story of another tragedy averted on Higgins Ridge faded quickly.

Now in their 80s, the survivors of the fire gathered for a panel discussion on Saturday, June 29, in front of a large public audience at the National Museum of Forest Service History campus in Missoula.

Bob McKean, president of the National Smokejumper Association, moderated the panel discussion. “The panel discussion was an opportunity for smokejumpers who survived the Higgins Ridge Fire and helicopter pilot who came to their rescue to piece together a more complete picture of the events as they unfolded on that fateful day in 1961. This is important to record for posterity, of course. It also provided those who attended details of actions by the smokejumpers and the helicopter pilot which averted an almost certain catastrophe. In those actions are timeless lessons in leadership, decision making, and bravery necessary to survive any perilous situation.”

Besides participating in the panel discussion, the fire veterans told their stories as part of an oral-history project that will preserve the Higgins Ridge story in the Museum’s archives.