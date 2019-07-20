Overnight paving brings I-5 lane and ramp closures near JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of July 22 for paving activities.

Nighttime travelers can expect to see both directions of I-5 reduced to a single lane over multiple nights in the work zone. Drivers will follow signed detours for all ramp closures.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, and at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

All I-5 lanes in both directions will re-open at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A single lane at the Madigan gate will close each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 24

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will detour using the Thorne Lane exit.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, July 25

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers will detour using the Thorne Lane exit.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 26

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.