Vote Yes for WPFR propositions

Submitted by Bart Dalton.

Citizens of Lakewood and University Place have long enjoyed a top relationship with their fire department. It provides quick response times, professional service, friendly, caring emergency help and great community support. West Pierce has proven itself over and over to be “the go to” people in times of need.

There are three propositions on your ballet that will keep all this excellent service coming in our hours of need. They renew existing taxes and don’t “tack on “ new layers of taxes. They continue to supply funds to operate the whole department for years to come.

Please vote for these propositions to show your support for our excellent West Pierce Fire and Rescue!