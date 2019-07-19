The Importance of “Baby Teeth” and Childhood Dental Health

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

Children’s dental care may not seem like a top priority considering kids will lose this first set of teeth, but primary “baby” teeth are important. Parents recently assigned grades to the status of their kids’ oral health as a part of the Children’s Oral Health Survey from Delta Dental. Few parents (21%) nationwide would give their kids an excellent bill of oral health. So what contributes to kids’ oral health being less than it could be? Get your toothbrush ready … not brushing enough (50%) is the most popular response from parents.

While most parents know that the effects of a child’s sunburn can resurface with serious consequences later in life, many are not aware that similarly tooth decay early in a child’s life can also have long-term effects which linger far past the loss of their baby teeth.

Delta Dental of Washington explains the importance of your child’s dental health, and how to keep their baby teeth healthy.

Not Permanent, but Not Unimportant – Baby generally begin to come in between six and 12 months of age, and begin to fall out between the ages of six to eight years old as adult teeth emerge to take their place. Despite their residence in your child’s mouth being temporary, baby teeth should not be treated as temporary. Poor dental hygiene early in life can affect a child’s immediate health, as well as leading to or exacerbating health issues later in life. Decayed baby teeth can affect a child’s speech, cause pain, and cause adult teeth to grow in incorrectly.

Teamwork makes the Teeth Work – Many parents are confused as to how best to care for their children’s teeth. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Although dental caries are largely preventable, they remain the most common chronic disease of children aged six to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 19 years.” It is important to take your child to a pediatric dentist six months to one year after their first tooth comes in. These professionals can help parents learn how to better care for their children’s teeth, while also ensuring a child’s first dental visit is a positive experience. Helping your child learn the importance of good dental health can be instrumental in establishing good habits which will shape their health in the future.

All About Enamel – The enamel which makes up the outer surface of a tooth is the hardest part of the human body – but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible. Enamel can be broken down by acids, starches, or sugar which can lead to irreversible loss of tooth structure and pain.

Don’t give into Anxie-teeth – A loose tooth is sure to invite fiddling, preoccupation, and impatience – like an itch you can’t scratch, it can be difficult for children to deal with. However, it’s important to be patient and careful instead of reaching for the string and a doorknob. Premature extraction of primary teeth can lead to a myriad of issues with adult teeth, including premature or late eruptions, overcrowding, or gum damage.

Good dental health practices are vital throughout a child’s life, but will seldom be as impactful as during their formative years. Their development during this time means that dental health and upkeep can impact their overall health and promote healthy growth if done properly. Educating yourself and your children on the importance of dental health and the consequences of shirking the responsibility will help ensure they grow up with a healthy smile. For information on when a child should have his/her first dental exam visit www.DeltaDentalWA.com/blog.