Special assessment roll confirmed and approved for American Lake

The Lakewood City Council adopted Resolution No. 2019-16 on July 15, 2019, confirming and approving the special assessment roll for American Lake – Lake Management District No. 1. The City will begin collection of assessment fees from properties within the district boundaries.

The amount of money to be raised by special assessment to fund the Lake Management District is $237,663 over 10 years with an annual collection amount of $23,766. The assessment rate is $0.66/foot of lakefront property and will be assessed to each property within the district annually for the duration of the district. The special assessment roll is available for public perusal at the office of the Director of Public Works Engineering, Lakewood City Hall, during regular business hours.

For more information, please contact Greg Vigoren, Engineering Services Manager, (253) 983-7771, gvigoren@cityoflakewood.us.