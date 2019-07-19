Submitted by Friends of Kimber Starr.

Kimber Starr recently announced her run for Fircrest City Council. Kimber is a local business leader and realtor with Coldwell Banker Bain who has two young children here in Fircrest. She works throughout Pierce County in her capacity as a realtor. She plans to bring her extensive small business experience and commitment to our community to her service on City Council.

It takes courage to run for any office, from city council to US Senate. And as a 40 year cancer survivor, Kimber knows how to persevere. When she was just three years old she was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms Tumor. Though a common form of cancer in young children, doctors only gave Kimber a 10% chance of survival. After months of chemotherapy that left doctors with few other options, Kimber pulled through. Kimber says this experience, “gave me my drive and grit to accomplish seemingly impossible things.”

Kimber’s battle with cancer led her to volunteer her time and efforts to support fellow cancer survivors, patients, and their families. She knows the financial difficulties families face when fighting a battle with cancer. To help these families and patients, Kimber serves as a fundraising consultant for the American Liver Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Helping to fundraise money and resources for cancer patients and survivors.

Her passion for public service eventually landed her in the state capital working in the State Legislature. Kimber spent three years and three legislative sessions working as State Senator Steve Conway’s Legislative Aid and on behalf of his constituents. Recently, Kimber also threw in her support and organizing experience to help rebuild the Fircrest Pool and Rec Center. She also serves as the advocacy chair for the newly formed Wainwright Intermediate PTA and as the PTA’s representative at the PTA State convention.

“I believe in giving back to this community. I’m excited to take my business experience as a Realtor, my legislative experience in Olympia, and my local knowledge of our community to Fircrest City Council.” says Starr.

In May, Kimber was appointed to the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board in the Realtor position, representing regional realtors on the board. The Tacoma CRA provides an independent means of administering federal grants and programs to build healthier communities through housing. On the Tacoma CRA Board Kimber uses her expertise in real estate to build new affordable housing, rehabilitate dilapidated buildings, and partner with nonprofit organizations that provide housing and economic development.

“I’m excited to use my knowledge as a realtor and of real estate to help build more affordable homes and stronger neighborhoods throughout the region. The lack of housing opportunities have reached crisis level in Washington State. This issue affects us all, creating a burden on homeowners, renters, employers – everyone. I am proud to continue my work with our elected officials, nonprofits, and local governments to ensure we all have safe, affordable, homes for our families.” says Starr.

She has started her campaign incredibly strong with a set of impressive endorsements from local leaders and organizations including Senator Steve Conway, Representative Christine Kilduff, Representative Mari Leavitt, Fircrest City Councilmember Shannon Reynolds, and South Sound Women’s Leadership.

Kimber says she plans to bring her community leadership and organizing experience to Fircrest City Council. She is excited to talk with voters about their vision for Fircrest and what people want for their community. Kimber’s campaign for City Council will be knocking doors and holding community events regularly until election day in November. You can read more about her at kimberstarr.org