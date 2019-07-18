Utility work at N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection moves to north side of N. Tacoma Ave.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Sound Transit contractor moved to the north side the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection to do stormwater and water work.

In Hilltop, crews will continue working on utilities at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th Street intersection and on MLK Jr. Way from S. 16th Street to S. 18th Street. The contractor continues to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 11th Street.

Crews will resume work at the traction power substation on Stadium Way south of Division Avenue. They will build a drainage system on the hillside. In addition, crews plan to install more rail on Stadium Way in between Division Avenue and S. 4th Street.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. is closed to traffic just north of Division Avenue to N. Tacoma Avenue. Construction will last the entire summer break to about Sept. 4. Large trucks should follow the detour route from 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue. More.