Submitted by Bud Rigoulot.

Do you have any Beanie Babies you’d like to donate to a good cause?

On August 17, Quarters for Kids will have a booths at a few upcoming street fairs (Garfield Street Fair in Parkland and Hounds on the Hill in Puyallup). The plan is to give a Beanie Baby, a Quarters for Kids balloon and a wristband to any child who would like one.

Contact Bud Rigoulot at bud@quartersforkids.org or tinytaco5@yahoo.com or via text at 253-881-9590.