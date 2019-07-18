Metro Parks rolls out new website

The website is the District’s main platform for providing information about programs, events, district spending and all sorts of other topics. The current design launched in 2012, and now gets almost 3 million page views a year.

The existing website lacks many features expected by today’s online customers. Our new site will be mobile-friendly with integrated activity registration, translation, and other features intended to make it easier for you to find or do what you need to do.

The new site is launched Thursday, July 18. That means when you visit www.metroparkstacoma.org you will be redirected to the new site.