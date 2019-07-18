JBLM Garrison change of command ceremony Friday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Colonel Nicole M. Lucas will relinquish garrison command of Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Col. Skye Duncan, in a change of command ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. on Watkins Field, JBLM Main.

Lucas has been the Joint Base Garrison commander since July 28, 2017. The Joint Base Garrison commander manages JBLM’s day-to-day installation operations on behalf of the Army and Air Force senior warfighting commanders here.

Duncan, comes to JBLM from the Pentagon, where he directed Force Modernization and Mission Command on the Army Staff with the Chief Information Officer / G-6.

Duncan was commissioned as a Signal Corps officer in 1996. His military assignments include: 304th Signal Battalion, Camp Colbern, Korea; 442nd Signal Battalion, Fort Gordon, Georgia; 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), JBLM; 29th Signal Battalion (now the 51st Expeditionary Signal Battalion), JBLM; 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky; three command positions at Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Duncan has deployed to Iraq twice as well as one tour of duty in Afghanistan and one in the Philippines.

He is a graduate of the Signal Officer Basic Course, the Infantry Captain Career Course, the Signal FA-53 Course, the Combined Arms Services and Staff School, three Combat Skills Training Courses, the Air Assault School, the High-Risk Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Course, the Jumpmaster School, the Command and General Staff College, and the Army War College.