Pierce County Trails Day, Saturday, July 27, 2019

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.
ForeverGreen Trails (ForeverGreen) is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails.
“In cooperation and coordination with various cities and organizations, we have organized over 25 free events across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, family-friendly guided walks, trail maintenance, and even skateboarding,” says Larry Leveen, Project and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen. “We are providing opportunities in several locations to make participation more accessible to residents across Pierce County.” Events include:
- Bonney Lake: Fennel Creek Trail Walk
- Buckley: Foothills Trail Bike Ride to South Prairie
- DuPont: Sequalitchew Creek Trail Native Plant Walk
- Fife: Hylebos Trail Walk and Beautification
- Fircrest: Bird Walk in Thelma Gilmur Park
- Gig Harbor: McCormick Forest Park Native Plant Walk
- Lakewood: Chambers Creek Canyon Bird Watching
- Lakewood: Chambers Creek Canyon Work Party
- Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Habitat Restoration Work Party
- Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Park Interpretive Walk
- Lakewood: Wards Lake Park Walk
- Mount Rainier National Park: Work Party at Longmire
- Orting Events at Foothills Trail
- East Puyallup Events at Foothills Trail
- Puyallup Loop Trail Walk
- Puyallup Skateboard Push to Tacoma
- Puyallup Volkswalk at Clark’s Creek Park
- Tacoma Nature Center Trail Walk
- East Tacoma Gravel Grinder Bike Ride
- South Tacoma Kidical Mass Family Friendly Ride From South Park
- South Tacoma Oak Tree Park Family Walk
- South Tacoma Oak Tree Park Restoration
- Tacoma Point Defiance Park Cleanup & Habitat Restoration
- Tacoma Puget Creek Trail Clean Up
- Tacoma Bicycle Ride on the Scott Pierson Trail
- Tacoma-Ruston Way-Old Town History Walk
- Transit to Trails (Tacoma Community College to Point Defiance Park)
Event details are listed on ForeverGreen’s website at www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day-1 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/523334844827061/.
ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, ForeverGreen serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policy-making, and facilitating the overall implementation of a regional-wide trails network. For more information, contact ForeverGreen Trails via email at forevergreentrails@gmail.com, visit www.forevergreentrails.org/, or message ForeverGreen via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ForeverGreenTrails/.
