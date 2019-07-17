Pierce County Trails Day, Saturday, July 27, 2019

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails (ForeverGreen) is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails.

Foothills Trail Trestle

“In cooperation and coordination with various cities and organizations, we have organized over 25 free events across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, family-friendly guided walks, trail maintenance, and even skateboarding,” says Larry Leveen, Project and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen. “We are providing opportunities in several locations to make participation more accessible to residents across Pierce County.” Events include:

Bonney Lake: Fennel Creek Trail Walk

Buckley: Foothills Trail Bike Ride to South Prairie

DuPont: Sequalitchew Creek Trail Native Plant Walk

Fife: Hylebos Trail Walk and Beautification

Fircrest: Bird Walk in Thelma Gilmur Park

Gig Harbor: McCormick Forest Park Native Plant Walk

Lakewood: Chambers Creek Canyon Bird Watching

Lakewood: Chambers Creek Canyon Work Party

Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Habitat Restoration Work Party

Lakewood: Fort Steilacoom Park Interpretive Walk

Lakewood: Wards Lake Park Walk

Mount Rainier National Park: Work Party at Longmire

Orting Events at Foothills Trail

East Puyallup Events at Foothills Trail

Puyallup Loop Trail Walk

Puyallup Skateboard Push to Tacoma

Puyallup Volkswalk at Clark’s Creek Park

Tacoma Nature Center Trail Walk

East Tacoma Gravel Grinder Bike Ride

South Tacoma Kidical Mass Family Friendly Ride From South Park

South Tacoma Oak Tree Park Family Walk

South Tacoma Oak Tree Park Restoration

Tacoma Point Defiance Park Cleanup & Habitat Restoration

Tacoma Puget Creek Trail Clean Up

Tacoma Bicycle Ride on the Scott Pierson Trail

Tacoma-Ruston Way-Old Town History Walk

Transit to Trails (Tacoma Community College to Point Defiance Park)

Event details are listed on ForeverGreen’s website at www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day-1 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/523334844827061/.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, ForeverGreen serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policy-making, and facilitating the overall implementation of a regional-wide trails network. For more information, contact ForeverGreen Trails via email at forevergreentrails@gmail.com, visit www.forevergreentrails.org/, or message ForeverGreen via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ForeverGreenTrails/.