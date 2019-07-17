Bates: Broadcasting and Video Production instructor named Educator of the Year

The Western Washington chapter of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) recently named Bates Technical College faculty member Roland Robinson as Educator of the Year. Roland is also nominated for the SBE James C. Wulliman Educator of the Year.

An instructor in the Broadcasting and Video Production program , Roland has taught at the college for more than 10 years, implementing an SBE-approved curriculum in his broadcast classes.

Bates Technical College Dean Josh Clearman said, “Roland is an outstanding faculty member who makes a positive difference in the lives of his students and the community.”

Preston, a student, wrote that Roland has made considerable sacrifice for students. “He is always willing to help students before school or after, often staying late,” he wrote.

Roland also serves on the Washington State Emergency Communications Committee (SECC) and creates and maintains the complex Required Monthly Test (RMT) schedule, which is a valued service to Washington state broadcasters.

Additionally, Roland ensures that our college meets the SBE accreditation and certifications. As the industry moves towards video streaming and adapting to the next century, Roland and his co-instructor Ken Witkoe have integrated live streaming as a classroom activity, live streaming several events, such as the college’s commencement ceremony.

Active in college recruitment, Roland prepared and delivered a hands-on lesson to 80 local high school local students who are interested in STEM. He also serves on several college committees that advance the mission and vision.

Fellow instructor Ken says, “Roland is one of the most dedicated teachers I have ever met. His commitment to student learning – especially in broadcast technology – is second to none.”

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.