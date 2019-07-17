6th Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Curran Orchard July 21st

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Sunday, July 21st from 1-4 p.m. is almost here and Teddy Bears of all ages are getting very excited. You’ll see them dancing and frolicking, eating their picnic lunches and even doing Yoga!

Teddy Bear Picnic Invitation

Bring your favorite teddy bear, family, friends, and picnic lunch to the 6th Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Curran Apple Orchard for a fun, free community event. Listen to classic rock music performed by the Harrison Street Band, see dances provided by Dancing Bears, Dance Theatre Northwest dancers, and more…

Dancing Bears

The Curran Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Dr. W., in University Place, WA.