Susanne Bacon Reads at The Sock Peddlers

Do you have ample summer vacation time, and are you looking how to fill some of it with something fun? Then don’t look any further, for as of Wednesday morning next week your Wednesday mornings in four consecutive weeks might be covered.

Knit, crochet, or just relax and listen to my fourth Wycliff novel at The Sock Peddlers, LLC, in Lakewood, starting Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

It doesn’t matter whether you have already read or listened to some of my Wycliff novels – they are all stand-alones. So, when I will start reading the entire fourth of my series, “Clean Cuts”, at The Sock Peddlers LLC in Lakewood, on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m., you will easily slip into the flow of the narration. This reading event is already the fourth of its kind and has been requested for a while. So, in order to secure your seat – the store has its space limits, naturally – it is imperative to make reservations, please! Everybody, whether knitter or not, is welcome to join in the event, listen, and discuss the novel at the colorful yarn store on Motor Avenue.

The tale I’m going to unravel before you is located in a fictitious small-town somewhere on South Puget Sound. You will recognize one or the other real place or person amongst the otherwise fictitious creations. This time, after having been shot in a bank robbery, a bistro restaurant chef’s life has fallen to pieces, and his family and friends will have to help him out. One of these friends, another chef, has big problems of his own, though. And a mother and her little child fleeing from domestic violence add to the colorful mix in the tale about the town of Wycliff. To solve these problems, some clean cuts will have to be made.

Susanne Bacon is the author of the Wycliff novel series and of the Suburban Times’ Friday column “Across the Fence”.

Signed copies of “Clean Cuts” are available at The Sock Peddlers, LLC as long as stocks last. There are also still some copies of Wycliff novel number three, “Telling Truths”, that might give you a broader picture about the small-town novel you are letting yourself in for.

Audience numbers are limited to 20 persons; reservations can be made under phone 253-267-0148. The suggested donation per morning (July 24 and 31, August 7 and 14) is $ 5.-. Bring your own knitting and crocheting or just sit and listen to the yarn I’m weaving at The Sock Peddlers, 6122 Motor Ave. in Lakewood.