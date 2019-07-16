Steilacoom Historical School District Recognized as District of Distinction

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud to be recognized, for the second time, as a District of Distinction by District Administration, the publication for school district leaders nationwide. The district was recognized for the Safe and Sound Project, a Department of Defense Education Activity Partnership Grant Program, focusing on social and emotional health services for military connected students across all schools. Nearly half the students in the district come from military families. Leadership responded to the need for a multi-faceted program to support the unique needs of their military families.

The district created and implemented a three-tiered intervention system for students in response to individual social and emotional needs. The systems ensure that students receive the help they need and feel connected to and cared for by their school community. Student mental health impacts both readiness to learn and the ability to benefit from learning opportunities.

Saltar’s Point Elementary School created a multi-sensory space called Otter Zone for students to take a brain break, participate in individual or small-group self-regulation strategies and connect with adults to build relationships and connectedness. Students have accessed the Otter Zone for over 200 hours since 2017. Student discipline referrals at Saltar’s Point Elementary have decreased by 70%. In a survey, 85% of students there said they had at least one adult at school to whom they go with a problem.

Mary Snyder, a Social Emotional Learning Specialist, serves as the district’s educational leader responsible for development, implementation, supervision and evaluation of the district’s Social Emotional learning initiatives.

Read full District of Distinction Announcement.

Districts of Distinction is a national recognition program created by District Administration magazine to honor school districts that are leading the way with new ideas that work. The award recognizes established initiatives that are yielding quantifiable benefits, and that could be replicated by other districts.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves families in Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron and Anderson Islands plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.