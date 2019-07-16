Pierce County Library System wants to hear from you

The Pierce County Library System wants to learn about your interest in new expanded and relocated libraries in Lakewood, replacing the current libraries. Please come to an open house, community event, or take a brief online survey.

The Lakewood Pierce County Library was built 56 years ago, more than 30 years before the city of Lakewood was incorporated. Today, the library serves nearly 60,000 people with services and resources for learning, enjoyment, and strengthening community connections. The existing building doesn’t support how people currently use the library; it is dated, hard to maintain, and would require millions of dollars in upgrades.

During the next several months, library leaders will talk with residents to learn what they would imagine in new libraries through public outreach events.

Engage in the process by taking the online survey by Sept. 30, 2019.

Or drop by Lakewood libraries during a week-long open house Aug. 12-17 at:

Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., and

Tillicum Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W.,

Talk with staff at community event including the following:

SummerFEST in Lakewood, Saturday, July 13

Lakewood Farmers Market, Tuesday, July 16 and 23