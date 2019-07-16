Lakewood Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday, July 18, 2019

We’re excited to kick off our expanded FREE summer concert series “Summer Nights at the Pavilion” on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with the 313th U.S. Army Band.

We hope you’ll join us Thursday night at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park for this all ages event that is sure to have you off your feet dancing in the grass.

Bring a chair, picnic dinner and blanket and enjoy the live entertainment.

This year we extended our concert series to six weeks so our community could come together and enjoy a variety of entertainment at our newly built Pavilion in the Park.

Concerts are Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

See who’s playing:

July 18: 313th Army Band (Dance, Rock, Pop)

July 25: The Lonely Hearts Club (Beatles tribute)

Aug. 1: Dakota Poorman (Country)

Aug. 8: Stay Grounded Band (Reggae)

Aug. 15: Justin Young Sax (Jazz)

Aug. 22: Candy Shoppe (Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance, Pop)