Kids Maker Artist Fair and Teen Press Corps Workshop

From teens learning how to be art critics to kids making and selling their own arts and crafts, Tacoma Art Museum is a hive of activity this August.

“The summer months can see a slowdown in learning for many kids,” states Christina Westpheling, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Tacoma Art Museum. “Through these innovative partner programs, we encourage active participation in creative activities that will keep kids learning and growing all summer long.”

Arts Criticism 101

Wednesday, August 7, 3-6 pm

Do you wanna crack the code on how to critique visual art? Join the Teen Tix Press Corps for Arts Criticism 101 Pop-Up Workshop at TAM! Spend an afternoon learning the basics of arts criticism and how to look at visual art with a critical lens. Taught by Gayle Clemans from The Seattle Times. Limit of 15 spots. Register here.

IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival

Saturday, August 10, 10 am – 7 pm

In partnership with the Washington State History Museum and Museum of Glass. Experience this indoor/outdoor celebration of Native cultures! Dancing, drumming, singing, shopping at the arts market, and a Native designer runway fashion show will take place in and around all three museums. Connect with a diverse group of Native artists and shop a wide range of exquisite work in all price ranges

Cost: Free

Kids Maker Artist Fair

Thursday, August 15, 4 – 7 pm

Come celebrate youth makers from across Tacoma and the region. Vendors from ages four to eighteen will share and sell their wares while visitors can enjoy snacks and a free art-making station. Makers can apply here.

Cost: Free

New Exhibition

Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family is an unauthorized and in-depth look at the process and teamwork needed to create America’s longest-running primetime animated television show. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, The Simpsons explores the life of a working-class family through parodies of American culture and society, television and the human condition.

Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family is organized and presented by Tacoma Art Museum.

Sponsorship for this exhibition includes contributions from:

KXXO-FM, Grit City Magazine, The Original House of Donuts and ArtsFund.

Cartoon Trivia Night

Thursday, August 22, 6 pm – 8 pm

Test your knowledge of cartoons from comic strips to America’s favorite animated family. Enjoy drinks and bites from TAM Cafe while you compete for prizes from across Tacoma. Teams of 4-6 are encouraged to register early.

Cost: Free