Caring for Kids Says Thank You

Caring for Kids wants to thank Little Church on the Prairie, Christ Lutheran Church, Oasis Church of Lakewood, Clover Park Kiwanis Club, LASA and our friends who helped us wash the lost and found clothing from 28 schools.

Hundreds of Bags!

Three of the schools had 20 plus large garbage bags of clothing. This is a huge task but with the help of our everyday volunteers who check zippers and the quality of the clothing we make it work. The clothing will be distributed at the Ready to Learn Fair in August.

Any leftover clothing will be donated to the Tillicum Community Center. The clothing for the event is collected all year long but the lost and found collection brings clothing, backpacks, lunch pails and water bottles that are all recycled. Questions email carekids@comcast.net