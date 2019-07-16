Bates: KBTC Public Television’s Northwest Now programs win big awards at industry competitions

TACOMA, WASH. – KBTC Public Television’s Managing Editor Tom Layson won first place in the General News Reporting category of the Society of Professional Journalist’s (SPJ) annual Excellence in Journalism competition for region 10, spanning Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. KBTC is a service of Bates Technical College.

The winning program, titled Shorelines of Stone, focused on the challenges surrounding Puget Sound restoration efforts. Layson shot, wrote, narrated and edited the program.

“Shorelines of Stone was a labor of love, and it feels great to be recognized for all the work that goes into the specials I shoot,” Layson said. “Without the support of leadership at Bates Technical College and KBTC, programs like Shorelines wouldn’t be possible. We promote a culture of excellence and storytelling, and we have a great opportunity to do meaningful work.”

In addition to the SPJ’s Excellence in Journalism award, Shorelines of Stone was also awarded a bronze Telly Award in the organization’s 40th annual competition, which fields more than 12,000 entries from the United States and five continents.

Another Northwest Now special earned a silver Telly Award, titled Earthrise. Earthrise is Apollo 8 astronaut General Bill Anders’ account of his 1969 mission to orbit the moon. He captured a photograph that changed man’s perspective on his place in the universe.

To learn more about Northwest Now, go to www.kbtc.org/northwest-now/ . To watch Shorelines of Stone and Earthrise, go to www.kbtc.org/northwest-now/nwn-special-projects/ .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.