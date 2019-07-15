UP for Arts Chili Cook Off & Concert Benefit

Submitted by UP for Arts.

Chili lovers … take note … the chili championship is coming to University Place!

UP Police and West Pierce Fire & Rescue will vie for the title of Chili Champion at a benefit Chili Cook Off and Concert fundraiser on Thursday, August 22, followed by a concert featuring The Neon Mustang!

Chili enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample 4 types of chili (meat and vegetarian) along with cornbread from 5pm to 6:45pm at United Church in University Place located at 3912 Grandview Drive. After voting for their favorite chili, attendees can go across the street to the Curran Apple Orchard Park to enjoy a rousing concert by The Neon Mustang featuring Classic Rock and Rocking Country starting at 6:30pm.

“The police and fire departments are really gearing up to win the Chili Champion title,” said UP for Arts Vice President Debbie Klosowski. Besides determining who makes the best chili, event goers will also be helping to bring a fabulous sculpture to our community, Klosowski added.

All proceeds from the Chili Cook Off & Concert Fundraiser (sponsored by UP for Arts) will go towards the “Forever Friends” sculpture which will be located in the orchard upon completion.

“Forever Friends” is a life-size bronze sculpture of a young girl offering an apple to a very special horse. Artist John Jewell is creating the sculpture which is inspired by a real horse named Brewster who was a beloved member of the community. (Lean more about Brewster at www.upforarts.org). So far, the group has raised enough money to complete the life-size clay models and wax molds. Future funds will complete the bronze pouring, transportation and installation process in the orchard.

Tickets for the Chili Cook Off & Concert are $40 with kids 5 and under free.

Limited tickets are available online at www.upforarts.org or at the event.

For more information, visit www.upforarts.org