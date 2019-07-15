The Grand Cinema presents film TO DUST alongside pathology expert Naomi Grimminck

As a four-time Science on Screen grantee, The Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma is pleased to present a special screening of To Dust on Monday, July 22 at 6:45PM, a comedy-drama starring Matthew Broderick and Géza Röhrig. The film won the Narrative Audience Award at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.



To Dust follows the story of Hasidic jew Shmuel, who seeks solace after the death of his wife. Shmuel must find answers outside of his religion, even when such scientific inquiry risks Shmuel’s expulsion from his church. But he will only find comfort in knowing that his wife’s body returns to dust, believing her soul will suffer until that point. To understand the timeline for this decay, Shmuel blasphemously consults biology professor Albert. To Dust is an “oddly effective love story and also a classic buddy movie … lovely and offbeat and kind of wonderful” (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times).

The film will be paired with a fascinating presentation by Naomi Grimminck, a Tacoma-based Assistant Pathologist. Through her work, Grimminck investigates and problem solves, studying the causes, developments, and effects of diseases and injuries. In her Science on Screen lecture, Grimminck will detail the journey of a human surgical specimen from the operating room, to the gross room (where excised tissue is transferred from surgery to pathology for study), to the pathology lab—from biopsy to resection (the process of cutting out tissue or a part of an organ) to results.

Science on Screen grantee theaters run three or more Science on Screen events per year, creatively pairing screenings of classic, cult, science fiction, and documentary films with presentations by notable experts from the world of science and technology. Each film serves as a jumping-off point for the speaker to introduce current research or technological advances in a way that engages general audiences.

The grant is funded by the Sloan Foundation’s Program for Public Understanding of Science, Technology & Economics and administered by the Coolidge Corner Theatre, the celebrated Massachusetts art house cinema that launched the Science on Screen format in 2005. Since launching the national Science on Screen grant in 2011, the Sloan Foundation and the Coolidge have awarded a total of 201 Science on Screen grants to 82 independent theaters nationwide, including 36 this year.

The Grand Cinema has hosted engaging Science on Screen events since 2012. Past programming has included: Raiders of the Lost Ark with Dr. Ellen Moore presenting “That Belongs in a Museum!” Indiana Jones, Bones, and the Science of Archaeology; Jaws with Karen Povey presenting What’s Really the Scariest Thing in the Sea? Plunging into Ocean Plastics; and Dune with Dr. Erica Cline presenting Restoration of the Sediment Plateau after Removal of the Elwha Dam.

For more information about the Science on Screen grant initiative, visit the Science on Screen website at scienceonscreen.org and the 2018?19 grant award announcement at scienceonscreen.org/blog/congratulations-to-the-sos-class-of-2018-19.

Tickets to To Dust paired with presentation by Naomi Grimminck are on sale now and are available at The Grand’s Box Office (606 S Fawcett Ave, Tacoma 98402) and online at www.grandcinema.com.