Take our Veterans Drive road improvement survey

We are preparing to make significant road improvements on Veterans Drive from the entrance of the VA hospital to Gravelly Lake Drive.

The city currently has funding to complete work from American Lake Park to Gravelly Lake Drive, with plans to complete the remaining section of roadway once funding is available.

Before we begin the design of the new roadway we want to hear from you. Please visit our Veterans Drive website to view the proposed road improvements, including the potential for roundabouts at various locations along the roadway, and then take our online survey to tell us what you think.

The survey closes July 28.

If you have questions or want to know more, contact project manager Eric Swanstrom at 253-983-7751 or email eswanstrom@cityoflakewood.us.